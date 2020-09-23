The owner of Mouton Plantation and other investors bought the old John Nickerson House and a nearby building for just under $1 million, records show.

Sterling Hospitality LLC bought the building 310 N. Sterling St. that includes a 4,500-square-foot, two-story main structure and a 2,000-square-foot carriage house along with a 2,800-square-foot building at 235 Moss St.

The group bought the two buildings from Chris and Chelsey Sharplin for $850,000 and the Moss Street building from Lowry Properties for $84,000, records show.

Ravi Daggula, who bought Mouton Plantation in 2017, will convert the Nickerson House into an event center. Built in 1893, the building will require only some exterior work since the Sharplins maintained the interior of the building, he said.

Renovations should be complete by the end of November, Daggula said.