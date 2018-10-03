According to a CNN Money report Wednesday morning, owners of the company’s remaining assets are looking into restarting the business along with the Babies “R” Us brand. They had earlier scheduled an auction for its remaining assets and had offers from bidders, but the auction was cancelled.
A court filing this week indicated the company is considering “a new, operating Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us branding company,” the CNN report indicated.
The Lafayette store, which was at 5700 Johnston St., closed its doors on June 29 along with the company’s other stores across the country y following the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last fall.
The report also cautioned that brand name purchases sometimes don’t mean a company is coming back to life. Buyers often acquire a brand to make sure it never comes back.