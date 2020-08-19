The total number of jobs in Louisiana dropped by 11% in the first half of this year due to COVID-19, a mark that is nearly double the jobs lost due to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The state lost 218,000 payroll jobs in the first and second quarter, and the state’s economy contracted at an annualized rate of 6.6% in the first quarter as the national economy officially entered a recession, according to data compiled by Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in his Louisiana Economic Activity Forecast.

The economy will pick back up for the remainder of the year, but a national full recovery is not projected until likely 2022. In Louisiana, he noted, that recovery will be slower.

“Louisiana’s (GDP) contraction of 6.6% was one of the sharpest drops in the nation,” he wrote in the quarterly Louisiana Economic Activity Forecast. “Only Michigan, New York, Nevada and Hawaii experienced larger downturns in economic activity.”

The state’s unemployment rate ended was at 13% at the end of the second quarter, which was just below the previous high of 13.1% in 1986 and more than double the 5.7% in January prior to the shutdown. More than 800,000 more people than the state’s historical average have filed an initial unemployment claim since March 14, he noted.

Each of the state’s metro areas will see positive job growth for the rest of the year, he noted, but not enough to recover jobs lost this year. Quarterly sales tax collections outperformed earlier projections, and that was due to the expanded federal unemployment benefits that are expected to last through the end of the year.

The Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and New Orleans areas lost more than 10% of their jobs, he noted. The Baton Rouge region should have the strongest job growth the rest of the year.