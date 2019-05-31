The first cargo of liquefied natural gas has been shipped from Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG project in Hackberry.
Sempra officials said this brings the $10 billion facility one step closer to commercial operations. "Seeing the first tanker depart loaded with U.S. LNG produced at this world-class facility is significant for our company," said Carlos Ruiz Sacristán, chairman and CEO of Sempra North American Infrastructure.
Commercial operations from the facility will begin after Cameron LNG receives authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is expected in mid-2019.
President Donald Trump visited the Cameron facility about two weeks ago and praised workers at the plant for “helping lead the American energy revolution."