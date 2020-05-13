Louisiana entrepreneurship support organizations across the state are collaborating on a free virtual conference for startups navigating the economic downturn while building an early stage business.
Baton Rouge-based NexusLA joins Lafayette-based Opportunity Machine and The Idea Village in New Orleans for the Residency Series conference slated for Friday at 2:45pm.
Sean White, chief research and development officer for internet browser business Mozilla is joining local panelists such as the founders of Relief Telemed, Experimental Civics and ILSI Engineering.
The virtual conference is focused on the economic future after the coronavirus pandemic and how businesses can adapt to new trends. It is being hosted on a videoconferencing tool which has a virtual expo area and professional networking capability.
Individuals can register online here, more than 50 people have signed up so far according to its website.