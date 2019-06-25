Waitr founder and CEO Chris Meaux has won the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Gulf Coast area.

Meaux was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special ceremony on June 21 in Houston.

“It’s truly an honor to be chosen for this prominent award among all of these successful entrepreneurs," he said. “It affirms what I’ve always believed, we are building something truly remarkable here. I share this award with our many talented team members all over the country that I am fortunate to work with. This wouldn’t have been possible without their efforts.”

The award, presented by Ernst & Young, LLP, recognizes entrepreneurs demonstrating excellence and extraordinary success in areas such as innovation, financial performance, risk and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Meaux has overseen Waitr’s rapid growth in the restaurant delivery sector since the company’s launch six years ago. The company has gone public after Tilman Fertitta’s Landcadia Holdings purchased the company and since then completed the acquisition of Bite Squad, effectively doubling its size.

Waitr grew revenue more than 200% in 2018. Along with Bite Squad, the combined companies partner with over 24,000 restaurants in 700 cities throughout the United States, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, New Orleans, Alexandria, Monroe, Hammond, Houma and Thibodaux.