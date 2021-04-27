Tina Crapsi and Dawn Vincent still laugh about the empty, miniature bottles of liquor each had squirreled away during separate flights in the early days of their relationship.
As they searched together for a recycling bin for their liquor bottles — vodka for Crapsi, whiskey for Vincent — they quickly realized their long-distance relationship would grow into something more serious. That summer day in 2018 also foreshadowed their professional relationship.
"In Charlotte, I was the recycling warden at work," said Crapsi. "And then I move here, and they're like, 'Yeah, the whole town doesn't even recycle.' I'm like, 'You've got to be kidding me.'"
Crapsi, who moved to Louisiana from North Carolina just before the pandemic, is exaggerating a bit. Lafayette has a curbside and drop-off recycling program but, like many communities across the country, the city stopped recycling glass in recent years as a cost-saving measure because of the limited market for recycled glass.
She and her partner developed Backyard Sapphire — a curbside recycling business that turns glass bottles into garden mulch — while searching for a solution to their own problem: What could they do with the alarming number of glass bottles and jars they had collected in the backyard of their Scott home?
Like the liquor bottles on the airplane, Crapsi and Vincent had squirreled away hundreds of glass bottles and jars in an effort to keep them out of the landfill. It was while researching ways to recycle their own glass that Crapsi and Vincent learned how glass bottles could be turned into garden mulch. The practice is especially popular in hot, dry climates where grass does not grow easily.
"It doesn't have to be replaced as often as regular mulch," Crapsi said. "And it's prettier than regular mulch. You'd think it would be sharp since it's made from glass, but it's really not. It's more like sand than shards of glass."
Crapsi, a metalworker and blacksmith, built a glass crushing machine so she could experiment with making garden mulch out of the thousands of glass bottles she and Vincent had saved from landfills.
Crapsi's process begins with soaking glass bottles in a baking soda solution to remove labels. She then crushes the bottles and sifts through the remains, sorting them into different sizes for retail sale as garden mulch.
The larger pieces become a beach-style ground cover, and the smaller ones become a pebble-sand blend. The beach-style sells for $15 for a 5-pound bag, and the pebble-sand sells for $25 for a 25-pound bag. Sapphire blue blends are also available in each style with a higher price tag.
As Crapsi perfected her process, she began crushing glass for a few friends and neighbors last summer.
In February, the women decided to open up their backyard operation to the community at large. They were overwhelmed by customers within days of creating a Facebook page for the business.
Lafayette City Council Member Liz Hebert was an early supporter of the business, and her social media post about Backyard Sapphire in February resulted in a surge of customers for the small operation.
The women currently pick up glass from a few dozen homes and businesses along routes in Lafayette. They also collect glass from drop-off sites.
"Our main goal is keeping it out of the Earth," Vincent said. "We're very passionate about that. We had no idea it would take off like it has."
Crapsi and Vincent crushed about 1 ton of glass in February alone in her handmade machine. In March, they crushed about 2 tons. This month, they're on track to crush 3 tons of glass.
They've had to temporarily pause new memberships for Backyard Sapphire until they can move into a bigger space and purchase a more powerful glass-crushing machine. They expect to relocate the business into a standalone space in Lafayette by this summer.
Before they expand the operation, they're hoping to purchase an $8,000 glass-crushing machine that will make their work more efficient than the one Crapsi welded herself for about $500.
"Things went so fast," Crapsi said. "We were creating solutions to things as people asked for them."
Both women still work day jobs outside of their new business. Vincent manages a pharmacy, and Crapsi works part-time for an outdoor shop and independently as a metalworker and blacksmith.
"We're very happy, baffled and overjoyed by the response," Vincent said. "We quickly realized we couldn't keep up with this without having a stroke."
Although the women considered establishing Backyard Sapphire as a nonprofit organization, they said their tiered membership program for curbside recycling pickup combined with the sale of the glass mulch was better-suited as a business.
"It's just tricky," Vincent said. "We would have always had to ask for grants and money as a 501. It's definitely a low-profit business, and it opens up more social aspects as an LLC. We've gotten some pushback from people who want to know why we can't do this for free, but we also have a lot of support too. We're trying to engage with people who want to recycle glass."
Backyard Sapphire mulch and sand can be purchased at the Fightingville Fresh farmers market, which happens from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 12 to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 315 W. Simcoe St. in Lafayette. People can also bring glass for recycling to the markets for a fee.
Learn more about the recycling business at backyardsapphire.com.