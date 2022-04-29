Interior alteration
FILLING STATION: 419 Twelfth St., description, open air pavilion, applicant and contractor, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity; $23,000.
OFFICE: 2701 Johnston St., description, tenant renovation; applicant, Ziler Architects; contractor, Ducharme Brothers; $10,500.
RETAIL: 106 William O Stutes St., description, iNail Supply; applicant, Dexter Istre; contractor, Empire Builders; $200,000.
New construction
WAREHOUSE: 108 Marcon Drive, description, 5,000-square-foot metal building; applicant and contractor, Patricia Pullin Malcombe Contractors; $520,000.
Commercial demolition
BAKERY: 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, description, Crumbl Cookies bakery; applicant and contractor, LeBlanc & Fresina Investments; $33,000.
New residential
135 Grandview Terrace Drive: Arceneaux Home Builders, $514,000.
601 Vincent Drive: Stellco, $392,220.
201 Harvest Creek Lane: LaFosse Construction, $267,120.
414 Hog Alley, Rayne: Manuel Builders, $182,970.
205 Ridgecroft Drive, Carencro: Magnolia Construction & Roofing, $381,420.
111 Harvest Creek Lane: Coastal Custom Builders, $322,020.
226 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $199,080.
113 Dorian Drive: Frank’s Construction Co., $142,560.
222 Whispering Meadows Drive, Broussard: AM Design, $267,000.