Medical startup NeuroRescue will open in the Oil Center at 412 Travis St., No. 105, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

NeuroRescue was founded by a career paramedic, two board certified neurosurgeons and a medical device professional. Co-founder Robert Maher said that during his 20 years as a career paramedic, he saw difficulties and gaps in how medics were able to cool a patient in the field on the way to hospital, a procedure necessary to preserve neurological function post-cardiac arrest.

"We would use common ice packs, but they would fall away," he said. "So my team and I developed a way to make sure that doesn't happen. So we developed our Cerebral Cooling Collar. The bread and butter of the process is that the ambulance and the hospital will also have the very same device so we can seamlessly transition to care at the hospital."

The collar is designed to cool the brain to preserve neurofunction by being placed around the neck and cooling the blood going through the carotid artery.

Originally based out of Columbus, Ohio, NeuroRescue is moving to Lafayette following its win at the "Medical Shark Tank style" pitch competition in Lafayette at the Fall 2018 Accelerate South business acceleration program's demo day. NeuroRescue impressed medical companies from around the south, including Lafayette General Health System, and NeuroRescue secured its initial seed round investment to establish its corporate headquarters in the Oil Center.

It is now seeking more investors while preparing for clinical trials of the collar.

"We are excited by the potential that NeuroRescue's technology brings to our patients and clinicians, both in the field and the hospital," said Cian Robinson, LGH's executive director of innovation, research and real estate investments. "Therapeutic cooling is known to provide substantial benefits. To have the ability to conduct the procedure while en route to the hospital and in a directed fashion via a neck collar that cools blood flow via carotid arteries takes the technique to a whole new level,"

A pilot study of the collar is underway in conjunction with Acadian Ambulance and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and the final version is under development at Noble Plastics in Grand Coteau.

After the 12- to 18-month clinical trials, the founders will hire a full staff.

"We're proud of the roots we've established in Lafayette," Maher said. "With the Oil Center comes new economic advantages for new medical start-up companies. We wanted to join those efforts in appreciation for all the opportunities that Lafayette has garnered for us."