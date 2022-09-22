The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than double the price the flipper initially paid for it during the second quarter, data shows.
Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two powerful hurricanes from 2020 was significantly more profitable than anywhwere else in Louisiana and all but seven of the 200 metro areas in the U.S. surveyed by ATTOM, a national real estate data firm.
The typical gross return on investment for a flipped home there was 125%, data shows. The median purchase price was $82,000 with a median resale price of $184,900. It’s slightly up from a year ago when the typical gross ROI was at 104%.
At just 57 homes flipped in the quarter, it’s the smallest amount among the state’s MSAs but it made up 6.2% of all homes sold there. About 1 out of every 5 homes was sold to an FHA buyer.
House flipping has increased nationwide this year as gross profits on typical transactions hit $73,700 in the second quarter, up 10% from the first quarter and from a year ago, the report indicated. The typical ROI was 29% compared to the original asking price, up from 25.8% in the first quarter.
In Lafayette, the typical flipped home had a ROI of 39.6%, up 3% from a year ago. The 90 flipped homes sold accounted for 6.2% of all home sales and had a median sale price of $217,500.
“The second quarter was another strong showing for fix-and-flip investors,” ATTOM executive VP Rick Sharga said. “The total number of properties flipped was the second-highest total we’ve recorded in the past 22 years, and the median sales price of a flipped property was the highest ever. The big question is whether the fix-and-flip market will begin to lose steam as overall home sales have declined dramatically over the past few months and the cost of financing has virtually doubled over the past year.”