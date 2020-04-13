Motivated in part by the closures of grocery stores on Lafayette’s north side, farmer Kevin Ardoin is going to work.
Ardoin, who farms produce, rice and crawfish on 43 acres in Evangeline Parish, will partner with Kimberly Culotta with Earthshare Gardens on a farmers’ market, Fightingville Fresh, at the corner of Pierce and Madison streets. He’s hoping that, pending social distancing guidelines, he’ll hold the first market at the end of next month and on future Friday evenings.
That side of Lafayette has lost some of its access to fresh produce since the Walmart Supercenter and Shoppers Value Foods stores closed.
“It was bothering me,” Ardoin said “It could be considered a food desert. When they took away the Walmart and the Shoppers Value, there was nothing else. We thought about ways we could help the neighborhood. I’ve lived in that neighborhood for 25 years, so it’s close to my heart.”
If all goes as planned, Ardoin hopes to make the markets as community events with musicians, artists and other activities. The property, which faces Simcoe Street and stretches from Pierce to Madison streets, has a covered pavilion area near Madison Street and an open area for other events.
“I wanted to make it a community space,” he said. “Not just a place to sell produce. We’ll have an area for the kids to come out. People can hang out and mingle”
The property is owned by Gus Rezende and other investors.