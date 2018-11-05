PetroQuest Energy Inc. in Lafayette on Monday posted a third-quarter loss of $5 million, or 19 cents per share, compared to a $3.1 million, or 15 cents per share, loss a year ago.
For the first nine months of 2018, the company reported a loss of $9.8 million, or 38 cents per share, compared to a loss of $11.4 million, or 54 cents per share, for the same 2017 period.
Oil and gas sales during the third quarter were $20.8 million, compared to $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, oil and gas sales were $67.3 millions compared to $73.2 million for the first nine months of 2017.