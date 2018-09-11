If you're a small business owner or an entrepreneur in Acadiana, then Opportunity Machine wants you for its small business boot camp.

Classes, scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 23, cover a range of topics from accounting to legal to marketing and are taught by a local business leader or expert in the field. Opportunity Machine Director Destin Ortego will lead Tuesday's class on social media content creation.

“If they feel like they’re having issues with any of these topics we cover, they can get information from business professionals in this community or experts in this field," Ortego said. "They can come to all of the classes or just the ones where they need help.”

Interested parties can get more details and register at the Small Business Boot Camp page online.