Hancock Whitney Corp. has completed its $214 million acquisition of MidSouth Bank.
The bank announced Monday it had completed the deal, which was announced April 30. The deal had been projected to close in the third quarter.
Hancock Whitney, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, but with significant operations in New Orleans, has 110 branches. As part of the deal with Lafayette-based Mid South, it acquired 24 new branches.
The board of directors for Hancock Whitney also approved an increase and extension of a stock buyback program. The program, which was set to expire Dec. 31, was originally set to cover about 4.3 million shares. Hancock Whitney now said it will buy up to 5.5 million shares, which has a value of about $212 million, and the program will expire Dec. 31, 2020.
Shares of Hancock Whitney closed Monday up 16 cents, or .4%, at $38.58.
