Four Lafayette Consolidated Government department heads are in line for $30,000-plus annual pay raises under Mayor-President Josh Guillory's proposed 2022-23 budget.
Together, the pay raises for directors who are at-will employees hired by Guillory, total more than $171,000 a year.
The budget was released Tuesday and is posted at https://www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/lcg-budget-documents/2023-proposed-budget. The city and parish councils may amend the budget before adoption and will hold a series of public meetings and public hearings beginning Aug. 5.
Fire Chief Robert Benoit, Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter, along with the new police chief when he is hired, would receive the highest pay raises if the budget is approved as proposed.
"Directors’ salaries are reevaluated every few years and adjusted to stay competitive and retain qualified, experienced senior personnel," Deputy Chief of Staff and acting Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said via email in response to questions .
Several years ago, Angelle noted, Lafayette Utilities System Director Terry Huval received a $100,000 raise.
Angelle said he was appointed a few months ago to replace Executive Chief of Staff Mike Hicks, who was fired. The title of the position changed to Deputy Chief of Staff.
"I am still overseeing the Communications Office while we look for a new Chief Communications Officer," he said. "My current salary is $90,000 which is a savings of $15,876 from the currently budgeted salary for the position."
The City Council in June rejected a proposal by Guillory to increase the police chief's salary to $170,000 a year. Wingerter said at the time advertisements for the police chief's position listed a salary range of $132,000 to $170,000 even though the administration did not have permission from the City Council to increase the salary.
Guillory put the pay increase into his proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1. It would be a $37,985 increase from Acting Police Chief Monte Potier's $132,015 salary. Potier is serving in the position temporarily. He was appointed in October.
"Yes the City Council did reject the previous request to boost the new police chief’s salary during this fiscal year,' Angelle said. "That doesn’t change the fact that we still do not have adequate pay for the position for a city of our size. We look forward to the discussion about it during the budget meetings and I believe we will come to an agreement."
Benoit, who has served as Lafayette's fire chief since 1993, would receive a $37,651 pay hike, bringing his annual salary to $175,000, a 27.4% increase if the City Council approves the proposed budget as presented. He has been with the fire department since 1979.
Toups who has been CFO since 2011 would receive a 27.7% pay raise, bringing her annual salary from $162,728 to $198,000, an increase of $35,272 each year.
Wingerter would receive a $32,669 annual pay increase under Guillory's budget. Her salary would increase by 23% from $139,831 to $172,500.
Guillory's right-hand person, Wingerter rose from chief communications officer under former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux to CAO shortly after the start of Guillory's administration when he fired the previous CAO after only days on the job.
Other directors in line for pay raises in the proposed budget include:
- LUS Fiber Director Ryan Meche, $25,000 increase from $153,000 to 178,000.
- Public Works Director Chad Nepveaux, $14,800 increase from $135,150 to $150,000.
- Community Development, Planning Director Mary Sliman, $7,500 increase from $128,867 to 136,367.
- Drainage Director Brian Smith, $5,000 increase from $127,663 to $132,633.
- Traffic, Roads and Bridges Director Warren Abadie, $5,000 increase from $129,948 to $134,948.
- Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Director Hollis Conway, $5,000 increase from $129,023 to $134,023.
- IT Chief Innovation Officer Randy Gray, $5,000 increase from $127,968 to $132,968.