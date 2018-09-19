The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce will host the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Louisiana Small Business Development Center Wednesday in Crowley.

The free counseling, which will feature one-on-one small business consultations, is open to small business owners in Acadia Parish to help them grow their business, keep it open or even start new ones. Sessions will be held at the chamber's office at 11 N. Parkerson Ave.

"We allow our local businesses to have their meetings here in Acadia Parish instead of having to go out to Lafayette because we want new businesses or members to know that there is a champion for small businesses that will help them get on their feet," said Amy Thibodeaux, president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.

In 2017, over 30 businesses received LSBDC counseling, which also gave them access to business and economic research and further consultations.

To register, call the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce at 337-788-0177.