A New Iberia company that specializes in painting aircraft will let go of 48 employees as the result of business lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana, based at the Acadiana Regional Airport, notified state officials of the layoffs earlier this month after it lost its main customer, company officials said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sent to state workforce officials. Layoffs were to begin Nov. 6 and last until the end of this week.

The company “carefully analyzed this situation and its available options” before deciding to lay off workers, president Raymond Bernard Jr. wrote in the letter. Layoffs will be permanent, he said.

Positions eliminated were in production, aircraft maintenance, facility maintenance, stores, paint booth and the office, he said.

AvEx, which began in 1990, specializes in commercial, industrial, corporate and military aircraft, including a current contract to paint C-130s, according to its website. Its customers are nationwide and around the world.

It’s the third company to file a WARN letter with the state due to layoffs this year from employers in New Iberia. Bristow let go of 84 employees in September, and ASRC Energy Services Omega let go of 180 workers in April.

