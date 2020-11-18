A New Iberia company that specializes in painting aircraft will let go of 48 employees as the result of business lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aviation Exteriors Louisiana, based at the Acadiana Regional Airport, notified state officials of the layoffs earlier this month after it lost its main customer, company officials said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sent to state workforce officials. Layoffs were to begin Nov. 6 and last until the end of this week.
The company “carefully analyzed this situation and its available options” before deciding to lay off workers, president Raymond Bernard Jr. wrote in the letter. Layoffs will be permanent, he said.
Positions eliminated were in production, aircraft maintenance, facility maintenance, stores, paint booth and the office, he said.
AvEx, which began in 1990, specializes in commercial, industrial, corporate and military aircraft, including a current contract to paint C-130s, according to its website. Its customers are nationwide and around the world.
It’s the third company to file a WARN letter with the state due to layoffs this year from employers in New Iberia. Bristow let go of 84 employees in September, and ASRC Energy Services Omega let go of 180 workers in April.
Staff Writer Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.
Acadiana Business Today: Louisiana may have 'modest' oil and gas jobs growth by end of 2021
Louisiana's energy sector growth is likely to be stifled even as the economy recovers from the economic recession triggered by the coronavirus…
After several years of construction and weathering two hurricanes, South Africa-based energy and chemical company Sasol Ltd. has completed its…
The owner of the Ambassador Row Courtyards shopping center has sold part of the development.
A New Iberia company that specializes in painting aircraft will let go of 48 employees as the result of business lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four candidates for the permanent role of South Louisiana Community College chancellor made their pitches for the chancellor’s job Tuesday in …
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana director Kalli Christ to be honored at Women Who Mean Business event
Kalli Christ, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean B…