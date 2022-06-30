Jill Collins was named Acadian Total Security Employee of the Year by Acadian Companies. Collins is operations supervisor who has been with the company since 2018. She oversees the customer service department, warehouse personnel and inventory control. She is also an active member of the ATS Employee Appreciation Committee.
Mikie Mahtook has been hired as a sales executive at AssuredPartners in Lafayette.
Assured Partners is a national partnership of leading independent insurance brokers specializing in property and casualty and employee benefits.
Mahtook was a member of the LSU baseball team that won the College World Series in 2009. He recently retired after a decadelong professional baseball career. During that time, he started The Mikie Mahtook Foundation which raises awareness for cardiovascular diseases.
He earned a degree in sports marketing from LSU.
Tori Tauzin was named orientation coordinator with Acadian Companies. Tauzin, a New Iberia native, is in charge of the in-person and online orientation process for new employees, spanning the company’s service areas from Houston to Jackson County, Mississippi.
She will direct the orientation process for new employees in all divisions and oversees the biweekly orientation schedule and ensure new hires receive vital content that will contribute to their success at Acadian.