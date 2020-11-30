The parent company of Justice, a fashion retailer for tween girls, will close all its stores, including its Acadiana Mall store, early next year.

Ascena Retail Group made the announcement earlier this month as moves through the bankruptcy proceedings and having earlier closed several stores within its portfolio, including the Catherines stores and others.

Justice stores will remain open through the holiday shopping season, company officials said. The Lafayette store is one of only two remaining in Louisiana, according to its website.

The New Jersey-based company announced in July its plans to file for Chapter 11 and close stores in moves that will reduce its debt by $1 billion and give the company more financial flexibility as the company has struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. It also obtained $150 million from existing lenders for restructuring needs.

The company closed a significant number of Justice stores at that time and a select number of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores along with all its Catherines stores, including the Lafayette store.

Ascena sold the Justice brand as part of the bankruptcy proceedings and has also entered into an agreement to sell its Ann Taylor, Loft and Lane Bryant brands to Premium Apparel LLC, an affiliate of Sycamore Partners, which owns Belks, Talbots, The Limited, Hot Topic and Torrid, reports indicate.