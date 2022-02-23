A former Waitr president has been named executive chairman at FlyGuys, the Lafayette-based drone services company.
Joe Stough, a 30-year enterprise software business entrepreneur and prior president and COO of Waitr, will serve as strategic adviser and leadership coach. He joined Waitr in 2018 just after it went public and had multiple positions including initial seed investor and founding board member. Since then he has focused on building the tech economy in Louisiana.
“For a young entrepreneur there is nothing more important than a good mentor,” says Adam Zayor, CEO Flyguys. “Business CEOs face a multitude of problems that only experience can solve. FlyGuys is extremely lucky to have such a well-versed business leader as Joe Stough on our team. The value he has already added to FlyGuys is an asset that cannot be overstated.”
Before Waitr, Stough was the sole founder of Syntex Management Systems, Inc., which provided enterprise-level Operational Excellence software and analytics to the energy and chemical industries and other heavy industry businesses. He was also the original designer and visionary behind its flagship software and analytics platform, IMPACT, which he grew to a global footprint in over 100 countries and over 20 languages with corporate contracts and worldwide implementations for ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Shell, Total and LyondellBasell and others.