Some 33 businesses have received $237,559 in funding so far through the Lafayette Business Recovery Program to cover unpaid expenses or losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The $1.05 million program, proposed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in early May and approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, received over 240 completed applications for assistance, according to a release from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

Of the 33 businesses to get funding, 17 of them are expected to have an economic impact of $23 million, and the impact of the others will be announced later. Three more have received contingent approval for $26,420.

The program, which has a detailed application process as required by HUD, received 974 email verification forms, 669 owner/location forms and 324 financial/documentation forms. Program coordinators are working with applicants to help complete the process.

Deadline to apply for this round of funding is Sept. 30.

“Small businesses are the lifeline of our local economy, keeping our small businesses operating is vital to our recovery efforts during this economic and public health crisis,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. “I am proud of the work done by LCG and LEDA to help support the hardworking business owners and their employees through the Business Recovery Program.”

Earlier this year HUD awarded Lafayette Consolidated Government a Community Development Block Grant for $852,935. LEDA committed an additional $200,000, which is housed at the Community Foundation of Acadiana, in addition to their Business Relief Fund, which was established to accept private donations.

Initially, HUD’s guidelines did not clearly indicate if a business that received federal assistance could qualify for the program, LEDA officials said. In August, HUD cleared businesses that did get federal aid to qualify for the program with proper documentation to avoid duplication of benefits.

“For many micro and small business owners, this is the first time they are applying for this kind of assistance,” said Hollis Conway, LCG director of community development. “Many may not have the detailed record keeping in place or the expertise to navigate the thorough application required by HUD. The BRP staff is working diligently to make sure every business has an opportunity to submit an accurate and complete application to be reviewed by the selection committee.”

Since entering Phase 2 re-opening in May, taxable sales in Lafayette Parish are only down 3.7% compared to year-to-date 2019 and are up compared to 2018. Initial and continued unemployment claims have continued to decline since July.

This rebound may not be permanent, LEDA officials said.

“Despite the economy being temporarily bolstered by an influx of federal money in the form of economic impact payments and enhanced unemployment benefits, there are hundreds of small businesses that will need a lifeline when those funds eventually end,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “I believe we should put money into local businesses to help them survive and grow to save jobs. We won’t have enough funds to help everyone, but we want to assist as many businesses as we can that were forced to close or limit operations due to government orders.”