The Lafayette Economic Development Authority and South Louisiana Community College will host the Industrial Trades Career Fair at 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Companies will be on hand and looking to hire industrial positions, including warehouse workers, mechanics, heavy equipment operators, carpenters, truck drivers, welders, crane operators, various manufacturing positions and more. Representatives from Acadiana Workforce Solutions and South Louisiana Community College will also be in attendance.
For a list of participating companies, visit lafayette.org/industrialtrades.
The event is free and open to the public. Job seekers should bring copies of their resumes and certifications and pre-register for the event online at tradesjobfair.eventbrite.com.