A mixed use development planned for Broussard will include a second location for Market Eatz and other commercial spaces.
Owner Bryan McLain with McLain Cos. will partner with Billeaud Companies of Broussard on the project, Sabal Point, which will also include 19 three-bedroom cottage homes near the Sabal Palms development at the northeast corner of South Bernard Road and Fairfield Drive, Billeaud Cos. CEO Steven Hebert said.
It’s another location for McLain’s fast-casual concept he and his wife, Sylvia, opened on Feb. 20 at the McLain Marketplace on E Broussard Road. This location will be housed in 5,600-square-foot building that will feature indoor and outdoor dining overlooking a pond in the center of the development.
The second building will have and outdoor plaza and drive-up window and house two tenants in 3,000 square feet. It will surround a pond and central lawn that will have an outside performance stage that will be used as an event space for farmer’s markets and small concerts.
“The Sabal Point development was designed with family and social gatherings in mind,” says Architect Tim Green of Azalea Design Studio. “The new Market Eatz location was intended to anchor the development with an exciting space for the surrounding community to come and enjoy a good meal in an upbeat, stylish atmosphere."
The houses will be three-bedroom homes priced in the $200,000s, Hebert said, and will be under construction later this summer.
Sabal Point is a prime neighborhood location along the western edge of the city of Broussard, with Sabal Palms, Cypress Meadows, Sugar Trace and Deer Meadow subdivisions all a short walk, bike ride or drive away.
“When Steven approached me, I quickly knew our visions were aligned and we would produce something special for Acadiana,” McLain said. “Our team at Market Eatz is thrilled to be bringing their food and hospitality to the Broussard/Youngsville area."