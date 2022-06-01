Acadian Ambulance will honor its top paramedic and EMT of the year along with other top employees during its annual luncheon Thursday at the Cajundome.
Victoria Dantin of Donaldsonville is the 2022 Paramedic of the Year and Maddie Clesi is the EMT of the Year, Acadian officials announced. The two will be honored during Thursday’s annual luncheon, the first in-person luncheon since 2019.
CBS News correspondent and Lafayette native David Begnaud will be the keynote speaker. State Sen. Fred Mills will be the master of ceremonies.
Dantin and Clesi were chosen out of 32 paramedics and EMTs across the company’s four-state service area.
Dantin “exemplifies a high level of professionalism, solid clinical knowledge and compassion toward others,” Acadian said in the announcement. She consistently performs well in employee and clinical metrics and is known for her positive attitude and caring charm with patients. She is also a field training officer for new hires, National EMS Academy associate instructor and Explorer Post adviser.
Clesi, who is also a medic in the Louisiana National Guard, is a field training officer in addition to her duties as an EMT and is studying at National EMS Academy to become a paramedic. She “enjoys working with and helping patients,” Acadian said, and “is passionate about what she does and displays a desire and willingness to help the company improve.”
Other honorees include:
Safety Management Systems Paramedic of the Year: Seth Mayeux of Lafayette.
Air Med Paramedic of the Year: Jacob Musumeche, New Iberia
Hub City Paramedic of the Year: Paul Martin
Hub City EMT of the Year: Julie Williams