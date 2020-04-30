People don’t need to be “fixed” but instead should embrace who they are and work on nurturing self-care, holistic nurse Kimberly Thibeaux said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Nourish Your Health at Every Age podcast, Thibeaux operates Kurma Holistics, A Nursing Approach and helps people achieve optimal wellness through holistic coaching, acupressure, guided imagery, therapeutic yoga, mindfulness, relaxation and meditation.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Thibeaux is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a board certified holistic registered nurse, a certified acupressure practitioner and a registered yoga teacher.
Thibeaux said she embraces the core concepts of Jean Watson’s Theory of Human Caring, which includes loving-kindness and equanimity (inner balance) with self and others and being authentically present and listening to the patient.
“Every life is magical,” she said. “We are all whole and perfect as we are.”
After listening to a client, she offers an individualized “healing pot gumbo” of practices such as yoga, meditation, mindfulness work, and perhaps a regimen to encourage a whole food diet and better sleep practices. She uses words such as “peace-scription” to define how she helps people engage in “growth work” that will return their body to optimal health and wellness.