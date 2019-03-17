BBR Creative has named Blake Lagneaux as creative director and Laurie Driggs Fontenot as strategic communications director.
Lagneaux has more than two decades of design and marketing experience through roles at Lafayette Science Museum, Right Angle Advertising, Frank’s Casing Crew, MidSouth Bank and KATC-TV3. The Rayne native is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Fontenot owned and operated Ninety-Two West, a niche agency focused on public relations and social media marketing. She received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from LSU.
The LSU AgCenter graduated its 2018 class of Louisiana Master Farmers in a program that promotes research-based conservation strategies and implementation of practices on their farms in training led by experts from the AgCenter as well as the Louisiana Farm Bureau, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. Graduates from the area are Patrick Dwayne David, of Lafayette Parish; Kenneth Primeaux Jr., Kenneth Primeaux Sr. and Julie Richard, all of Vermilion Parish.