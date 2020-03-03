Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Caddo: 252240, HA RA SU131; Herold 24-13 H, Feb. 26, Greenwood-Waskom, Trinity Operating (USG), 901' FNL & 1874' FEL OF SEC 25. PBHL: 150' FNL & 514' FEL' OF SEC 13.
Caddo: 252241, HA RA SU131; Herold 24-13 H, Feb. 26, Greenwood-Waskom, Trinity Operating (USG), 896' FNL & 1908' FEL OF SEC 25. PBHL: 150' FNL & 1414' FEL OF SEC 13.
Caddo: 252242, HA RA SU131; Herold 24-31 H, Feb. 26, Greenwood-Waskom, Trinity Operating (USG), 892' FNL & 1943' FEL OF SEC 25. PBHL: 150' FNL & 2315' FEL OF SEC 13.
Concordia: 252247, Peabody LBM, Feb. 26, Lower Ballymagan, White River Operating, FROM MOST S'LY COR OF SEC 51, GO NE'LY BTW SEC'S 51 & 52 FOR 6207', THEN NW'LY AT RIGHT ANGLES 258' TO LOC IN SEC 51. (REDRILL OF SERIAL #201620-P&A)
DeSoto: 252243, HA RA SUE; Boise 15-10 HC, Feb. 26, Grand Cane North, Comstock Oil & Gas, 280' FSL & 1492' FWL, SEC 15-T12N-R14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 2480' FWL, SEC 10-T12N-R14W.
DeSoto: 252244, HA RA SUE; Boise 15-10 HC, Feb. 26, Grand Cane North, Comstock Oil & Gas, 298' FSL & 1484' FWL, SEC 15-T12N-R14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 400' FWL, SEC 10-T12N-R14W.
DeSoto: 252245, HA RA SUE; Blackstone 15-10 HC, Feb. 26, Grand Cane North, Comstock Oil & Gas, 50' FNL & 1012' FEL, SEC 22-T12N-R14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1635' FEL, SEC 10-T12N-R14W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251499-EXPIRED)
DeSoto: 252246, HA RA SUE; Blackstone 15-10 HC, Feb. 26, Grand Cane North, Comstock Oil & Gas, 250' FNL & 991' FEL, SEC 22-T12N-R14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 500' FEL, SEC 10-T12N-R14W.
Plaquemines: 252236, SL 21932, Feb. 24, Lake Washington, Hilcorp Energy, S 29 D 58' 49" E A DISTANCE OF 8,457' FROM NGS MON. "WASH", SEC 36-T20S-R26E. PBHL: S 80 D 38' 22" W A DISTANCE OF 589' FROM PSL, SEC 36-T20S-R26E.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|227
|227
|Evangeline
|0
|137
|137
|Iberia
|1
|74
|75
|Jefferson Davis
|4
|56
|60
|Lafayette
|0
|26
|26
|St. Landry
|4
|80
|84
|St. Martin
|3
|79
|82
|St. Mary
|1
|186
|187
|Vermilion
|4
|135
|139
