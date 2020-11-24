Dr. Amanda Logue, chief medical officer and senior vice president Ochsner Lafayette General, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.
Logue is among 10 women who will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Logue, who oversees patient safety, quality and risk management, population health, inpatient and outpatient care management and other areas. She recently led the health system as a clinical leader through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as part of the team strategically transitioning through the merger with Ochsner Health.
Logue completed her undergraduate training at LSU in microbiology and medical training at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. She completed her residency training and chief resident year at University of Tennessee in Memphis in internal medicine.
Logue is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Clinical Informatics.