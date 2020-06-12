J.C. Penney and three other retailers at the Acadiana Mall will reopen today, a mall official said.

JCP will reopen its store that's slated for closure at noon, but a going-out-of-business sale will not start today, company officials said this morning. The troubled retailer announced last week it would close its that store, one of a handful of store closures in Louisiana and 154 companywide as the company moves through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

A liquidation sale has not been determined.

It will open at 11 a.m. today for at-risk shoppers only and carry reduced hours of noon-7 p.m. daily except for Sundays, which will be noon-6 p.m.

In a filing this week, company officials said sales were down by $1.4 billion, or 56%, in the first quarter.

Also scheduled to reopen at the mall are H&M, Bed Bath & Beyond and Victoria's Secret.