Customers walk back to their vehicle outside JCPenney at Acadiana Mall in July. The store, which company officials announced last week is slated for closure, will reopen today. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

J.C. Penney and three other retailers at the Acadiana Mall will reopen today, a mall official said.

JCP will reopen its store that's slated for closure at noon, but a going-out-of-business sale will not start today, company officials said this morning. The troubled retailer announced last week it would close its that store, one of a handful of store closures in Louisiana and 154 companywide as the company moves through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

A liquidation sale has not been determined. 

It will open at 11 a.m. today for at-risk shoppers only and carry reduced hours of noon-7 p.m. daily except for Sundays, which will be noon-6 p.m.

In a filing this week, company officials said sales were down by $1.4 billion, or 56%, in the first quarter.

Also scheduled to reopen at the mall are H&M, Bed Bath & Beyond and Victoria's Secret. 

Business

LHC Group names new president, CFO

  • By ADAM DAIGLE | Acadiana business editor
  • 1 min to read

Lafayette-based LHC Group promoted Joshua Proffitt to company president and hired Robert Williams as the new chief financial officer. 

