Before I moved here in the early 1990s, I’d never consciously heard Cajun or zydeco music.

Swamp pop, however, rang a bell, if only because when I heard "Mathilda" live, it sounded familiar. To me, the genre could be a distant cousin of music of The Platters as spun by my dad or even Beach Music as spun at oldies nights in Virginia Beach, Va.

But this isn’t about our homegrown music. It goes to something totally different, though related by locale.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Not long after I got into the local music scene, I was introduced to another entity unbeknownst to me (thank you, Karen Reed): the traiteur.

Enter Becca Begnaud.

Becca is a most genuine individual. She’s a straight shooter. Never have I known a more open, loving and spiritual woman with such a knack for the profane that it could send a sailor on shore leave scrambling back to the ship.

Becca doesn’t march to a different drum. She’s leading her own band.

Basically, from what I understand, a traiteur can mend an ailing body through prayer and Catholic healing ritual. I don’t know how one becomes a traiteur, but I imagine you have no say in it. I look at it not as a calling but a telling. By whom, you may ask. Well, therein lays the question.

That said, I’ve never been to a traiteur until the Black Pot Festival.

As a first-time/last-minute volunteer, I watched a friend take a seat in a lawn chair across from Becca. They chatted a bit, and then Becca stood, holding something like an earring or bracelet trinket over her head and said what looked like a prayer.

She stroked the woman’s head and ran her hands down her shoulders, arms and hands. She knelt in front of her and proceeded to do the same to her legs all the way down to her feet. Done. Becca sat back down and the two conversed some more.

Of course I had to smirk. And you may be doing the same.

But read on.

So there I stood, a non-believer of pretty much everything, nursing an old football injury, but I wondered.

You see, about a month prior, I’d was in a 2-on-2 touch football game. It was me, as Bart Starr, and a kid, of maybe 12, against two capable teens.

After a completed pass, I called a flea-flicker on the second play of the game. The snap. A lateral to the kid. With glee at the resulting confusion, I took off.

No clothesline, but more accurately, no coordination. Two steps later, I went down just the same. Final score: Asphalt 1, Shoulder 0.

In a few days, I was able to raise my right arm shoulder-high and wince at the same time. Although reaching induced a sharp pain, I could swing my mallet with little discomfort. So I continued to play Off Road Cro-K (not to be confused with croquet) regularly.

Still, the pain reigned, so when my Saturday shift ended at Black Pot, I hesitantly took a seat with Becca and experienced the aforementioned procedure.

I don’t know what I was expecting – exalting angels, perhaps – but the festival clatter and chatter moved to the background and it was just Becca and me. She finished and we talked, and then I got up and joined the festivities.

I don’t know when it occurred to me, but I eventually noticed I was hugging friends and dancing and reaching for and drinking a beer without the jolting pain.

It went like this for days — the lack of pain.

Anyway, I’d previously made an appointment with my health care provider for that Monday. I told the nurse taking my vitals about my traiteur experience, and she shared hers about disappearing warts.

Later, the nurse practitioner, a Midwestern native, had no explanation for either cure as she set me up with X-rays where I learned I’d fractured the clavicle near my shoulder.

I now wear a sling and a beard and I take pills for the foreseeable future.

But with my non-believer status shaken and my curiosity stirred, I also plan on taking my ailments to a certain traditional folk medicine healer.