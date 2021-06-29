Acadiana Capital Ventures, a Lafayette-based venture capital firm, is investing in YellowBird, a nationwide gig economy marketplace that matches vetted risk and environmental, health and safety professional with businesses on demand.
The company, which seeks out startup companies in communities often overlooked by venture capital and provides seed money and mentorship, joined other companies as investors in YellowBird’s seed funding round, managing director Kyle “Skip” Boudreaux said.
YellowBird’s platform simplifies the process for companies by connecting individuals and organizations to fill short- and long-term roles while streamlining scheduling, communication, billing and payment. The investment will support its growth, including developing a fully automated matching platform, hiring developer talent and increasing the number of companies and professionals on the platform.
“We’re happy to announce that we over-subscribed, raising $1.7 million in seed financing from top-tier investors who are equally passionate about our ambitious mission,” YellowBird CEO Michael Zalle said. “Acadian Capital’s leadership, staff and support team are thoughtful, diligent and seek to understand the opportunity and market dynamics. YellowBird has been able to help thousands in risk and safety to date, and we’re only getting started.”