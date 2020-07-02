Both Our Lady of Lourdes and Lafayette General Health each rank in the top five hospitals in the state for the number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, chief medical officers from each agency said Wednesday.

Dr. Amanda Logue with LGH and Dr. Henry Kaufman with Our Lady of Lourdes noted the hospitals also rank near the bottom in the region for number of ICU beds available as the number of coronavirus cases in the Acadiana continues to surge.

The seven-parish Lafayette region set a new high for COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Wednesday, and both hospitals released a video Wednesday advising residents to take precaution in order to stop the spread and move into Phase 3.

“I don’t see how we’re going to get there with our current trajectory if we don’t slow things down,” Logue said. “All it takes for us to wear a face covering that will protect you and the people around you in case you are carrying the virus. With the direction we’re on right now, we have to change our behaviors and change them quickly.”

Both noted much of the recent spike is coming from the 18-29-year-old age group. LGH has reported a 200% increase in hospitalizations in the last three weeks, Logue noted, and most patients are still in the older age ranges – age 54 for patients, 65 in ICU – but they are contracting it from younger age groups.

LGH announced it will revert back to allowing visitors in its facilities under only extreme circumstances beginning Thursday evening.

Lourdes does not have as many patients in the ICU this time around, Kaufman said, but people are still succumbing to the virus.

“Usually there’s some association with some younger member of their family who has been out and about and exposed and they brought it back into the home,” he said. “There really needs to be an enhanced awareness of community spread among those in the 18-26 year-old population that are going out in the community, being active and bringing it back home where it’s affecting the older generations.”