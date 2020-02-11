Ville Platte-based delivery service Roadrunnerapp.com has become a sponsor of Ragin Cajun baseball and softball only five months after launching and only one month after expanding to Lake Charles.

Roadrunnerapp.com president Brett McElwee said this was a great opportunity to show the company's commitment to Acadiana and to show its local roots.

“We are proud to put the ink on this deal as we are excited to show the Lafayette community and the University that RoadRunnerApp.com has embedded its roots in Acadiana and wants to be a community partner in the on-demand delivery market," McElwee said. "We are here to serve the citizens of Acadiana and the local restaurants and retail stores they patron. We felt like this was a great opportunity to show our commitment.”

According to Brian Bille, general manager of Ragin' Cajun Sports Properties, the app will be tied to stolen bases this season. He said it will not only bring an element of fun to the fan experience, but should also help grow the Roadrunnerapp.com brand across Acadiana.

In just a few months, Roadrunnerapp.com has expanded from its beta testing in the rural areas of Acadiana to encompass nearly half of south Louisiana with over 300 drivers.

The on-demand mobile delivery service app charges zero fees to restaurants and retail partners and instead charges the customer based on mileage, making the app viable to rural areas that tend to get overlooked by the other national and regional delivery services.