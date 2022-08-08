Old Navy could be opening a store near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center shopping center.
The popular clothing store has applied for a sign variance at 111 Meadow Farm Road, Suite 130, in the space that recently housed an Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. The matter is on the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s board of zoning adjustment agenda for its Thursday meeting.
Old Navy, which is owned by Gap Inc., has a store at 119 Tucker Drive near the Acadiana Mall but does not appear to own the building, land records show.
A Gap spokesman declined comment.
It’s unclear when Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, a division of Rack Room Shoes, closed its Lafayette store.