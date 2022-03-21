The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce has named Megan Malmay Duhon as president and CEO.
Duhon, who had been serving in an interim capacity since December after Amy S.Thibodeaux resigned last year, was first hired by the former Crowley Chamber of Commerce in 2015 and has worked for the past seven years with her predecessor to transition into the current parishwide chamber, officials announced Friday.
She works in with elected leaders and parish, regional and state organizations to help grow the business community of Acadia Parish.
"Her work ethic and dedication to the organization for the betterment of the businesses and economic development, has proven that she can continue the efforts set forth for a better Acadia Parish,” chamber board chair Jeremiah Meck said. “We are looking forward to the impact she will make for many years to come."
Duhon earned a bachelor’s and MBA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.