CGI, the global tech company that employs 500 in Lafayette, received a perfect score in the recent Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.
The survey is considered the top measuring tool for corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ employees and workplace equality. CGI values it corporate culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, company officials said in a statement.
“CGI is proud of a continued culture that promotes diversity, mutual respect and corporate responsibility,” stated Tim Hurlebaus, President of CGI Federal. “We’re honored to achieve a perfect score and stand with other diversity-forward companies on this list, which formally recognizes our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through our Pride@CGI professionals resource group and other Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives.”
CGI’s Pride@CG resource group seeks to foster and support an inclusive environment for all employees regardless of gender expression, gender identity or sexual orientation, company officials said. The group raises awareness across CGI’s U.S operations with a quarterly newsletter, educational events, panels and workshops and shepherded the organization’s first entry for the HRC's Corporate Equality Index.
“We have made great strides in a short amount of time,” said Stephanie LaBonte, CGI’s Human Resources Operations Manager and founding member of Pride@CGI.
Last year CGI announced it would expand its Lafayette presence by moving into the Vesailles building downtown and to house an additional 300 employees.