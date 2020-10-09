The downtown Lafayette bar and popular live music venue Artmosphere Bistro is up for sale.

Owner Berry Kemp, who has owned the business for 18 years, made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday evening. The business, which has been a popular place for live music over the years, will remain open but “time is limited,” she said.

The 3,560-square-foot building at 902 Johnston St. is listed at $525,000. Leasing is also an option, she said.

“The people, the music and the business have meant the world to me,” Kemp wrote. “It fills my heart when people tell me they met their significant other or best friend at Artmosphere, enjoyed their graduation party, wedding reception or birthday party. What a pleasure it has been to watch as young or new bands have matured and their talent flourished.”

The closure comes after bars were forced to close or have their hours reduced due to the pandemic. Bars in Lafayette Parish were allowed to reopen Sept. 23 after the parish reported having 5% or fewer positive cases of COVID-19 for two straight weeks as part of Phase 3, but the live music is not allowed, indoor capacity is reduced and alcohol cannot be sold after 11 p.m.