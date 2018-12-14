Gauthiers’ Oilfield Rental LLC has changed its name to Modex LLC following a May 2015 transaction between the companies in which Gauthiers’ became part of Modex.
All branding materials will be updated to reflect the change. Meanwhile, the Louisiana locations in Lafayette, Houma and Port Fourchon will continue under the same management while continuing to expand offerings and develop a broader range of products and services.
“We are excited to align our branding with our global team,” said Garett Gauthier, the company's Americas region director.
Modex offers sale and rental of offshore containers, baskets, cabins, workshops and support equipment for the offshore industry.
