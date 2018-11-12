How I Got Here: Legends owner Jared Doise

Jared Doise is owner of Legends LLC, which has nine locations in Lafayette. Doise recently purchased the downtown space he had been leasing at 413 Jefferson St.

I am homegrown product. Went to Lafayette High and then the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for my bachelor's and master's in business. I was also fortunate enough to attend the Leadership Lafayette program through One Acadiana. I met my wife, Rachel, at UL and many lifelong friends. It was one of the best times of my life. We have three children now and operate nine locations in the Lafayette Parish area. We also enjoy employing 84 friends, relatives and just good people. The best advice ever given, by my parents, is not a singular statement but more of a mantra to live with an incredible work ethic, tons of humility, apply discipline when and where its needed and respect all men and women.

I definitely wanted to own my own business since i was a teenager. Just had to put all the right parts together: education (MBA), experience and years at Lafonda (10 years total working in business before going out on my own) and cash to start (an embarrassing $25,000 and loans from my father and father in law). We lived off my wife’s nursing salary while we put all profit and tips back into business first few years.

My wife and I decided if we were going to take a shot on our own we should do it early, just in case we needed a couple years to recover. We started our first place roughly for the cost of a new car. We figured if it failed I would just drive my truck that much longer and have a car note for five years. We received a tremendous amount of support from people I had waited on over the years, other people I had met or worked with in hospitality business and the Ragin Cajun athletic faithful as our first location was near the UL athletic complex.

Downtown is special to my wife and me because we both have really fond memories of festivals, museums, art galleries and parks among many other things. We love the history, the vibrancy and especially the other people who are committed to bringing it back in a big way. We have recently seen an influx of high-caliber operators opening pizza parlors, bowling alleys and music venues. There are a ton of promising signs on the horizon. Its encouraging for an area I have seen ride a real roller coaster the last 15 years while I've been in business. We recently bought two properties that we have occupied for over 10 years, and it feels wonderful to know we have some security to do business in our favorite part of town for the rest of my future and hopefully one of my kids will carry on the tradition.

I think Lafayette is really blessed in that we are along the New Orleans-Austin music corridor so we get to see some phenomenal acts like Bob Dylan, Ray Lamontagne and the homegrown talent we have. The flip side of that coin is that in this difficult economic environment we probably miss out on just as many great artists despite having the venues and locations to accommodate them.

A typical day usually involves going to where I can be the most productive or am most needed. A lot of people think its really glamorous. But there is a lot of dirt and unpleasantries that are beyond the guests’ perspective to create that fun and functional atmosphere. At this point in my life I'm trying not to be such a typical workaholic and instead trying to find that elusive family/work balance.

Behind every great person is a great mate. Find that person and hang on like your life depends on it because it does. You really have to have a passion for service industry. Continuing education never ends. Read all the books, go to all the conferences and never stop learning. You have to love meeting a wide range of people and exceeding their expectations for hospitality experience. You have to be a really social person in this business who can listen and understand whats happening around you and adapt. You must learn every job in the house. From the sound system, to building maintenance to washing dishes, you better be able to do it all.