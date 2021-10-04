The David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in kinesiology has raised over $600,000 for scholarships for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and tickets are on sale now for this year’s fundraiser.
Raffle tickets are $10 with a prize of a trip of your choice and $500 in spending money, and a ticket will also get you a free coffee or tea and chocolate chip pumpkin bread at Reve Coffee or a flatbread of your choice at Tropical Smoothie Café, said Trosclair’s mom, Carol, and UL kinesiology professor Brian Campbell in their conversation with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
The Vacationing for Scholarships has been a success due to community support for this meaningful cause, they said, due to Carol’s fundraising efforts and sponsors Kermit Duhon and the Travel Machine, Todd Lemaire and Todd’s Car Wash, Tropical Smoothie, Roly Poly, Great Harvest Bread Company, Reve Coffee and Judice Inn.
Scholarships are awarded to two deserving students each year based on GPA and community service and research activities. Students have to sell the raffle tickets to qualify, Campbell said. There are also non-endowed scholarships awarded depending on how much money was raised that year.
“There is not one student we won’t help,” he said. “We want those students to succeed. We want the students to go out (and) get graduate degrees. It is all about rising tides.”
The scholarship was created after the death of David Trosclair in 2010. Campbell and Carol Trosclair created the scholarship to acknowledge his academic achievements.