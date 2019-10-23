Food delivery app Waitr has launched its Share Thanksgiving food drive campaign that will provide free Thanksgiving meals to needy families.
In a program that began Monday, when customers make an order, the company will make a donation that will go toward buying meals for area families during the annual November holiday. Then during Thanksgiving week Waitr will team with local restaurants to deliver free meals to thousands of needy families.
Waitr is expanding its Share Thanksgiving efforts this year, anticipating the delivery of more than 4,000 meals nationwide, which would double last year’s total.
“Our goal is to ensure no one in our community goes hungry this Thanksgiving,” said Whitney Savoie, market development director for Waitr. “If we can play a part in spreading a little bit of joy – even if it’s just in a small way like bringing them a hot meal, it’s worth it.”
Waitr teams will work with local organizations in the cities they serve to identify families who need assistance. Customers can also nominate a needy family at waitrapp.com.
The five-week campaign will continue through Nov. 22.