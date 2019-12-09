Lafayette's first community electric vehicle charging station has been installed downtown.

Located at 519 S. Pierce St. in the Uptown Lofts parking lot, the charging station was installed through the efforts of Bayou Electric Vehicles, Alliance for Affordable Energy, Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, JEH Solar, Toce Financial and donations from 25 local contributors through a GoFundMe campaign, said Jeff LeBlanc with Bayou Electric Vehicles.

"It was really great to see the community come together for this project" he said. "This station will attract electric vehicle drivers commuting between Lake Charles and Baton Rouge to visit downtown Lafayette and charge up. It will also make it easier to drive an electric vehicle in the city."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The charging unit is a Clipper Creek HCS-40 (32 Amp) Level 2 EVSE with a 25-foot cable and J1772 plug. The J1772 plug is used by most electric vehicles with the exception of Tesla vehicles, which would need an adapter. Charging is free but has a two-hour time limit.

The charger is also shared on PlugShare, an online guide to electric vehicle charging stations, which will allow drivers to plan for a stop in Lafayette to recharge during their trips.

Lafayette Parish is slowly becoming more electric vehicle friendly, taking three major strides this year. Lafayette Utilities System announced in April that it is in the early stages of pursuing a pilot program to add electric vehicle charging stations.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette installed an electric vehicle charger at Cajun Field. West Regional Public Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail in Scott, also has a charging station.