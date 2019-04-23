The American Sugar Cane League’s Variety Release Committee approved the release of two new varieties, Ho 12-615 and L 12-201, for commercial planting in the summer of 2019.

Researchers with the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service in Houma, LSU AgCenter’s Agricultural Experiment Station and the League coordinated their work over the past 12 years to cull thousands of potential candidates to find the two approved varieties.

“Louisiana’s sugarcane farmers and millers have worked with the USDA and LSU for nearly 100 years in a three-way agreement to provide research for the sustainability of sugarcane in the state,” League president Gregory Gravois said. “New varieties keep the Louisiana sugarcane industry moving forward.”

Ho 12-615 is a product of the cross between TucCP 77-42 and HoCP 96-540 made in 2007. It produces a high population of medium sized stalks, stubbles well and makes good sugar per acre similar to the industry’s major variety, L 01-299. The variety is also resistant to smut and moderately resistant to the sugarcane borer.

L 12-201 is the product of a cross between L 97-128 and HoCP 96-540 made in 2007. It produces a low population of large sized stalks, makes good sugar per acre and provides good disease resistance. It also has a good stalk weight and a low percentage of fiber.

Gravois said it will take several years to know if the new varieties will work well in large scale field operations.