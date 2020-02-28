Rose Miller has been named president of First National Bank of Louisiana and is being succeeded as executive vice president by Jim Lyons Jr.

Miller served 18 years as executive vice president. In her expanded role as president, she will continue her responsibilities as a senior commercial lender and overseeing the Lafayette market. Miller has more than 40 years of experience in the banking industry.

Lyons, a native of Jennings, began his banking career in New Orleans and was displaced after Hurricane Katrina. Since joining FNB in 2006, Lyons has managerial responsibilities in loan operations, compliance and commercial lending.

First National Bank is a nationally chartered community bank with locations in Lafayette, Crowley, Lake Charles and Sulphur.

Angelle Guilbeau has been named risk manager for C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC.

Guilbeau was the treasury and risk manager for Talos Energy Inc. and has more than 18 years of oil and gas accounting and risk management experience. Before Talos, Guilbeau held various risk management and accounting positions with Stone Energy Corp. She will collaborate with Fenstermaker's management team to align company processes, ensuring a uniform approach to contract management, insurance, quality and risk management.

Laurie J. James has been selected to serve on the advisory board of ProfilingPro, a provider of research-based career assessment and coaching tools.

James has been a ProfilingPro associate since 2008. The advisory board is comprised of 11 associates, who are authorized DISC administrators and behavioral consultants and are selected based on a diverse mix of natural strengths, communication and decision-making styles. Board appointments are for one year, with an extension possible. The board will meet virtually to address new developments and requests; exchange ideas; vote on proposed program, process and policy changes; and help steer business decisions. Members will also assist ProfilingPro in networking and soliciting new associate referrals.

Anita Dupuis, a member of the Gueydan Town Council, has been appointed by Gueydan to the board of the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.

Dupuis also has served as the principal of Gueydan’s Jesse Owens Elementary since 2009 and represents her community as the vice president of the Vermilion Principals Association. She volunteers with the parish’s 4-H program, serves on the Maltrait Memorial Catholic School advisory council, and is a member of both Gueydan’s Museum & Cultural Arts Society and Gueydan Chamber of Commerce.

The Vermilion alliance works with the town’s administration on a range of projects like infrastructure improvement, community outreach and its businesses.

The Louisiana Travel Association honored Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy graduates who spent 2019 developing their leadership skills from seasoned professionals with the goal of enriching their tourism-related organizations and strengthening the statewide tourism industry.

Graduates from the local area are Jessica Henry, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Center; Katherine Simon Andry, of Zehnder Communications in New Orleans; Buddy Boe, River Parishes Tourist Commission in LaPlace; Alia Casborne, city of Mandeville; Kimberly Chauvin, Down the Bayou Shrimp Tours in Dulac; Melissa Chiasson-Durocher, Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; Matthew Cope, Louisiana Office of Tourism in Baton Rouge; Joni Pitre Duet, Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; Kylie Gravois, Ascension Parish Tourism; Jason Miller, Louisiana Office of Tourism in Baton Rouge; Ethan Rodrigue, Laura Plantation near Vacherie; and Carla Tate, Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.