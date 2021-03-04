Retail sales in Lafayette Parish reached the highest level for a January two months ago as consumer spending continued to climb in the parish despite the traditional post-holiday slowdown.

Total sales topped $538 million in January, topping the $509.3 million in January 2020 in what was the first time sales topped $500 million in January, according to data released by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The total was 10% higher than the $487.3 million recorded in 2019.

Sales continued to soar in the parish despite some of the limits some businesses still have due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a barometer of consumer confidence, it is encouraging to see retail sales continue an upward trajectory as the first economic indicators of 2021 are being reported,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “LEDA will monitor local indicators as we continue our recovery from the pandemic and energy sector downturn. Taxable sales is a concurrent indicator that adjusts at the same time as the overall economy.”

Compared monthly, sales dropped 19.3% from December, traditionally a month of peak retail sales, which was also the second-highest December on record at $667.5 million. Compared to the December 2014 total — the highest on record at nearly $670 million — sales dipped that following January nearly 28%.

Sales in the city of Lafayette totaled $360.75 million, also a record for the month of January, a 4% bump over last year’s $347.6 million. Carencro led the way again with a 41% increase over last year, recording $31.4 million in sales in January after $22.1 million a year prior. It was still the second straight month sales topped $30 million.

Other year-over-year increases were Duson (14%), Scott (6.8%) and Youngsville (5.6%). Sales in Broussard dipped 5.5%.

Data points from the city of Lafayette include: