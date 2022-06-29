The elevated stretch of Interstate 49 along the edge of downtown Lafayette will be built “in most of your lifetimes” thanks to $200 million in one-time funding approved by the state legislature, one Lafayette lawmaker said.
Senate President Page Cortez, speaking during this morning’s legislative session recap put on by One Acadiana, said the money could keep the project moving and include funding to improve the bridge over the Vermilion River. The project will be kicked off in the spring of 2023, he said.
The one-time money was part of an effort legislators made to improving infrastructure in south Louisiana, with $300 million earmarked for a new Mississippi River bridge and $200 million for the new I-10 bridge in Lake Charles.
The session was historic, State Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, since Orleans and Jefferson parishes traditionally have gotten a majority of funding for infrastructure.
“Orleans and Jefferson parishes have run capital outlay for decades,” Bishop said. “I mean decade after decade. And guess what? Acadiana is now in charge of leadership. With the help of a lot of people, we brought home more money to Acadiana than has been brought home in decades.”
Work should begin by the end of the year the $138.6 million project to convert the intersection of U.S. 90 and Ambassador Caffery Parkway into an interstate-style exit, including expanding U.S. 90 from that intersection to the Albertson Parkway exit. That project could be complete by 2025.
The I-49 connector, the 5.5-mile extension of I-49 that stretches from its terminus at Interstate 10 to Lafayette Regional Airport, remains a futuristic project, with environmental impact study expected to be completed by next summer but possibly earlier, Wilson said.
The project needs to be complete all the way to the I-310 bridge in St. Charles Parish to relieve pressure off I-10, said Sen. Bret Allain, R- Franklin. Once completed, I-49 would provide a shorter route for travelers going from New Orleans to Houston and bring more population to the areas along the highway.
“It’s a huge economic development tool,” Allain said. “It really needs to be done.”