Royal Curry Indian Cuisine, 4510 Ambassador Caffery, Suite J, opened last week and in a move to bring authentic Indian food to south Lafayette.
The manager, who goes by Raj, said he and others opened the restaurant because there wasn't an authentic and reasonably priced Indian restaurant in the area. He and the rest of the staff, who are mostly immigrants from India, decided to remedy that.
"We heard from people that they don't like the food here or there," he said. "So we wanted to give people a taste of our food."
Indian , are relatively sparse in Lafayette compared to those that offer like Cajun or Chinese. Masala Indian Kitchen has been on Kaliste Saloom Road for years and Cloves Indian Cafe opened downtown last year.
Royal Curry Indian Cuisine is open six days a week for lunch and dinner and closed on Tuesdays.
