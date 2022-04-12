Taxable sales at restaurants and grocery stores in the first two months of 2022 are the highest on record as spending remains high following a record-setting 2021.
Restaurant sales continued its bounce back from the pandemic and are 16% ahead of the first two months of 2021, a year in which sales reach an all-time high, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Grocery store sales are 12% ahead of last year’s pace after sales reach an all-time high in 2021.
How much of that is due to inflation is undetermined. The U.S. Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since December 1981. From February to March inflation rose 1.2%, the biggest one-month jump since 2005.
Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia's war against Ukraine.
Sales in Lafayette Parish in January and February topped $600 million, the 12th straight month to top that mark as pandemic-era spending remains high. Prior to the pandemic, sales reached $600 million only three times, all coming in December when holiday shopping spikes.
“As we’ve passed the two-year anniversary of business closures due to the spread of COVID-19, it is very reassuring to see retail sales continue at a brisk pace,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “Our community has rallied to support local retailers, restaurants and service providers, and I hope to see that trend continue through 2022. These businesses are the lifeblood of our economy.”
Other food categories had big sales in February. Bakery sales topped $2.3 million, the highest on record, LEDA data shows. Overall food sales reached $97 million, a 17% bump from a year ago.
Sales at auto parts stores, service stations and repair shops are all up from a year ago during a time in which the prices of new and used cars are rising and inventories are shrinking. Service station sales are up 49%, auto parts stores 21% and service stations up 12%, data shows.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.