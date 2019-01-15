Acadiana artists can submit proposals soon for this year’s ArtSpark, an individual artist funding program offered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority that hopes nurture the region’s creative class.
The application deadline is Feb. 22 to request financial support of up to $5,000 for the development, creation and presentation of a new artistic work. Each artist’s request is evaluated by a panel who will select the winners.
A workshops on how to apply will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101. W. Vermilion St.
Artists specializing in dance, design, literature, media arts, music, theatre, folklife and visual arts and crafts can apply. Applicants must be 18 or older and living in the Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary or Vermilion parishes during the grant period.
To apply and review program guidelines, go to bit.ly/artspark2019.