Viva La Waffle, the food truck concept started by Lafayette restaurateur Collin Cormier, will reopen in the former Dix Daiquiris location later this year, Cormier announced.

Cormier and a group of investors signed a lease last week for the former Dix location, 101 Liberty Ave., after it closed earlier this summer.

Cormier operated the popular food truck, one of the first in Lafayette, from 2011 until closing it four years later. He said at the time he wanted to focus on his restaurant, Pop’s Poboys, and the Swamp Pop soda brand.

Swamp Pop was sold earlier this year.

The building is owned by Happy Hour Properties, which lists Lafayette-based Social Entertainment as one of its officers on the Secretary of State's website.